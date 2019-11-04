Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Steve Hauschildt, an American ambient/electronic composer based in Chicago. Hauschildt has been putting out music since 2006, when he formed the band Emeralds with two friends. In recent years he’s put out solo material on the record label Ghostly. Hauschildt uses the ingredients of dance music (synths, effects, kicks) to make focus-inducing ambient music. Today we’re playing Nonlin (released a couple weeks ago), Where All Is Fled (2015), and Dissolvi (2018). We’ve listed them in our order of preference, but we’re curious what your order is.

Nonlin by Steve Hauschildt (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Where All Is Fled by Steve Hauschildt (70m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Dissolvi by Steve Hauschildt (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Have a great start to your week.

