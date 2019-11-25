Good morning.

Today we're listening to Tortoise, a post-rock band from Chicago. Formed by studio musicians, their tracks give off the impression of capturing casual jam sessions improvised by masters. 1998's TNT is a mellow trip through dozens of genres: slacker rock, cool jazz, minimalist electronic, etc. TNT has become a Flow State office go-to. 2004's It's All Around You uses more drum machines and synths, showing influences like Radiohead and DJ Shadow. We discovered Tortoise via the soundtrack of 2014’s The Rover, starring Guy Pearce and Robert Pattinson. We hope you enjoy the music – it’s all lyric-free.

TNT by Tortoise (60m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play

It's All Around You by Tortoise (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play

Reminder that tomorrow we're resuming our subscribers-only Tuesday mixes, which you can access by becoming a paid subscriber.

Have a great start to your week.

🐢 🐢 🐢