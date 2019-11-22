Good morning.

It's Friday so we're listening to something more upbeat. This is a Brooklyn edition of Flow State featuring a DJ set from four Brooklyn-based DJ/producers on The Lot Radio, a station physically located on a lot in Williamsburg. DJ Swisha, AceMo, Kush Jones, and MoMa Ready are making and spreading cutting edge club music. They fuse house, techno, garage, two-step, acid, and footwork into music that we’ll have labels for sometime in the future. Until then listen to this mix and tell us what you like.

DJ Swisha, AceMo, Kush Jones, MoMa Ready @ The Lot Radio 11/12/19 (120m, 🗣 DJ voiceover and some vocal samples) SoundCloud / YouTube

Have a wonderful weekend.