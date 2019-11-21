Good morning.

Today we're listening to Shanti Celeste, a Chilean DJ and producer based in the UK. Celeste's DJ selection finds a thread of tenderness across dance music genres. Her original tracks give you this moving feeling via house drums and contemplative synths. We highly recommend her debut LP Tangerine, which came out last week. We’re also including her DJ set for Boiler Room from this summer, in which she plays club music – for those of you who need it today.

Tangerine by Shanti Celeste (50m, 🗣 light vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

Shanti Celeste for Boiler Room, 7/14/19 (80m, 🗣 some vocal samples) SoundCloud / YouTube

