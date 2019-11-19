Good morning.

Today we're listening to Joe Hisaishi, Japanese pianist and composer. Hisaishi, who’s been called the John Williams of Japan, is best known for his collaborations with animator Hayao Miyazaki. We're listening to two albums that collect his work across many films. The Tokyo Concert, recorded live, starts with signature pieces from the Spirited Away score and then features excerpts from others. Joe Hisaishi Meets Kitano Films showcases his wide-ranging collaborations with filmmaker Takeshi Kitano.

The Tokyo Concert by Joe Hisaishi (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Joe Hisaishi Meets Kitano Films (70m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Subscribers-only mixes are coming back next Tuesday. To get access to those, become a paying subscriber to Flow State (which also lets you request your own personal mix).

