Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Terry Riley, an American composer and multi-instrumentalist. Riley is regarded, along with Philip Glass and Steve Reich, to be a founding father of minimalism. His most famous works are A Rainbow in Curved Air and In C, where he looped musical phrases (using primitive tape decks) to explore the emergent properties of repetition. But we want to highlight a more recent album of his: Les Yeux Fermés / Lifespan from 2007. This eclectic album has tracks featuring John Carpenter-like synths, Moondog-like brass melodies, Indian percussion, and racing arpeggios. Let us know which one of these you like the best.

Les Yeux Fermés / Lifespan by Terry Riley (70m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

A Rainbow In Curved Air by Terry Riley (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

In C by Terry Riley (40-70m, 🗣 vocals on most tracks) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Have a wonderful start to your week.