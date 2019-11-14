Good morning.

Today we're listening to Shigeo Sekito, a Japanese composer and electone player. Little is publicly known about Sekito, but from 1975 to 1977 he released four amazing LPs, which make up his "Special Sound Series." These albums feature jazzy original compositions, classical standards, and the occasional Stevie Wonder or Beatles cover. We discovered Sekito via "The Word II," a gorgeous and delicate piece on Vol. 2, which has been sampled by Mac DeMarco and Travis Scott. Below, we've listed the albums in our order of preference. Thanks to Josh for the Spotify links.

Special Sound Series, Vol. 2: The Word by Shigeo Sekito (40m) Spotify / YouTube / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play

Special Sound Series, Vol. 1: Catch in Alice by Shigeo Sekito (40m) Spotify / YouTube / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play

Special Sound Series, Vol. 4: Summertime by Shigeo Sekito (50m) Spotify / YouTube / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play

Special Sound Series, Vol. 3: Pathetic by Shigeo Sekito (40m) Spotify / YouTube / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play

