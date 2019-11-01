Good morning.

It's Friday so we're listening to something more upbeat. We're playing albums from Guy Gerber, an Israeli house/techno producer and DJ. Gerber came to our attention recently via his club hit “What To Do.” We delved through his discography and today will be listening to his two LPs. First up is 11 11, his collaboration with Puff Daddy. Initially met with a tepid critical response, 11 11 is full of driving but understated house tracks – 11 of them, in fact. Every now and then you hear Puff say something like, "Yo turn those horns up." We're also playing Gerber's great debut LP, Late Bloomers, which is a bit more lively.

11 11 by Guy Gerber & Puff Daddy (80m, 🗣 vocals on some tracks) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play

Late Bloomers by Guy Gerber (70m, 🗣 vocals on “Persona Non Grata” only) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Enjoy your Friday and your weekend.

