Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Noveller, the solo project from LA-based guitarist Sarah Lipstate. With Noveller, she creates soaring, richly layered soundscapes entirely from the electric guitar. She uses effects pedals and e-bows to produce an orchestra’s worth of sounds from her axe. We’re playing two of her Noveller records: A Pink Sunset for No One from 2017 and Fantastic Dreams from 2015.

A Pink Sunset for No One - Noveller (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Fantastic Planet - Noveller (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.