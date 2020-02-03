Good morning.

Today we’re listening to North Atlantic Drift, the ambient project from Canadian musicians Mike Abercrombie and Brad Deschamps. They use synths and strings to create beautiful soundscapes. The result is what this newsletter is constantly seeking: an atmosphere of profundity. Also, no vocals. The gorgeous Pillars just came out a few weeks ago. We’re also playing Departures volumes 1 and 2, which are equally great.

Pillars by North Atlantic Drift (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp

Departures, Vol. 1 by North Atlantic Drift (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp

Departures, Vol. 2 by North Atlantic Drift (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp

We were off on Friday, our apologies for not saying so in advance.

Have a great start to your week.