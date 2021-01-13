Good morning.

Today we’re listening to North Americans, an ambient/country duo based in Los Angeles. The band consists of pedal steel guitarist Barry Walker and acoustic guitarist Patrick McDermott. Their interlayered guitar textures make you feel like you’re at a campfire meditation session. Their most recent album, Roped In, was released by Jack White’s Third Man Records. We’re playing that beautiful album first, followed by the duo’s 2018 LP, Going Steady, and their 2015 LP, Legends, which strikes a darker ambient tone.

Roped In - North Americans (30m, no vocals except count-ins on a few tracks)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Going Steady - North Americans (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Legends - North Americans (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really good Wednesday.