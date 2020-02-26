Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Nobuto Suda, a Japanese ambient/drone artist. Suda composes slow-motion soundscapes that warmly envelop the listener. Terminus, his most recent release, consists of “graceful, distant guitar drones with the gentle power of a wind sweeping above the trees or across the ocean,” in his words. Transitoriness has a richer texture, layering real sounds from the natural world over effected guitar. No vocals on either.

Terminus by Nobuto Suda (70m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Transitoriness by Nobuto Suda (60m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

