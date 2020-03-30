Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Nine Inch Nails, the band led by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. Over the weekend they released two new albums from their Ghosts series (parts I-IV came out in 2008). For those who don’t yet appreciate ambient music, Ghosts V might help you see the light. It’s a collection of meditative, beautiful pieces similar to Reznor and Ross’s original soundtracks. Ghosts VI is darker: it would make for a great soundtrack to a slow-burn horror movie.

Ghosts V: Together by Nine Inch Nails (70m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Ghosts VI: Locusts by Nine Inch Nails (80m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Have a good start to your week.