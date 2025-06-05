Today we’re listening to Nicole McCabe, an American alto saxophonist and composer from Marin County. We first encountered her music via Dave Harrington’s selections during his appearance on the Ambient Country podcast. Now based in Los Angeles, McCabe collaborates across the local jazz scene and teaches at several universities and public high schools – the latter through a program by the Herbie Hancock Institute. We’re beginning, fittingly, with her 2020 debut LP, Introducing Nicole McCabe, which was recorded the day before she moved to LA. The first six tracks are all McCabe originals. We’re also playing her 2024 record, Mosaic, which was executive produced by Jeff Parker.

Introducing Nicole McCabe - Nicole McCabe (61m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Mosaic - Nicole McCabe (59m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Thursday.