Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Nick Murphy, an Australian composer also known as Chet Faker. Thanks to Sam for the recommendation. We’re listening to Murphy’s 2020 mostly-instrumental album, Music for Silence. It’s an hour-long collection of slow-moving piano and synth pieces. The tracks are great for focus and meditation. For reference we’re also including his 2014 album, Built on Glass, which he released under the Faker moniker. It’s a brilliant pop/electronic album that features Murphy’s vocals.

Music for Silence by Nick Murphy (60m, vocals on track 3)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Built on Glass by Chet Faker (50m, vocals throughout)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a great start to your week.