Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Natural Information Society, a collective formed by American composer Joshua Abrams in 2010. They make, in their words, “long-form psychedelic environments informed by jazz, minimalism & traditional musics.” We’re playing their first LP, 2015’s Automaginary, recorded with the Chicago-based trio Bitchin Bajas. It consists of ambient jam sessions featuring droning synths, steady acoustic instruments, and occasional flurries of percussion or woodwind. Their follow-up record, descension…, came out a few weeks ago and foregrounds dissonance with saxophonist Evan Parker’s Coltranesque improvisations.

Automaginary - Natural Information Society & Bitchin Bajas (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp

descension (Out of Our Constructions) - Natural Information Society (70m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp

Have a really nice Wednesday.