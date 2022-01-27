Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Nathan Salsburg, a guitarist and composer based in Louisville, Kentucky. Salsburg’s fingerstyle acoustic performance has accompanied artists like Weather Station and Joan Shelley, his wife. Most of his solo albums feature his guitar alone, with a microphone right up close capturing tones of reassurance. Third, his LP from 2018, is our favorite and where we’re beginning. Next is Hard For to Win and Can’t Be Won from 2013. Not included here is 2021’s Psalms, on which he sings lyrics derived from Hebrew psalms – a detour worth taking when your headspace permits vocals.

Third - Nathan Salsburg (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Hard For to Win and Can’t Be Won - Nathan Salsburg (40m, vocals on tracks 4 and 8)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Thursday.