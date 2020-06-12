Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re playing two albums from Nathan Micay, an EDM producer from Canada. First we’re playing his latest album, which came out a few weeks ago. It’s a fast-moving record that uses dance music templates to house beautiful synth and sample compositions. Next we’re playing Blue Spring from 2019, which is more party-friendly.

The World I’m Going To Hell For by Nathan Micay (50m, mostly vocal-free) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

Blue Spring by Nathan Micay (50m, vocal samples) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a good Friday and weekend.