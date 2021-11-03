Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Nat Bartsch, an Australian pianist and composer. Thanks to doll and Peter for the recommendation. Bartsch’s neoclassical music is influenced by “Australian piano luminaries Luke Howard and Andrea Keller, studies with ECM pianists Tord Gustavsen and Nik Bärtsch, and the indie heroes of her upbringing: Sufjan Stevens, Elbow and Radiohead.” Bartsch composed and released her first record as an early mother, striving for lullabies on Forever, and No Time At All. We’re also playing her 2021 record, Hope, which blends piano and orchestral performance in pieces that inspire the titular emotion.

Forever, and No Time At All - Nat Bartsch (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Hope - Nat Bartsch (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a really good Wednesday.