Today we’re listening to Nailah Hunter, a harpist and composer based in Los Angeles. Hunter started releasing music in 2019 and has since put out several singles and EPs on the magnificent Leaving Records. We’re playing the 2021 LP she released with Endel, Sleeping Sea, on which her echoey harp is accompanied by sedative synth pads and nature sounds. We’re also including the mix she put out last week for Mesh, consisting of tracks she’s had on repeat in her headphones of late. Hunter also has a great show on NTS Radio.

Sleeping Sea - Nailah Hunter (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Mesh Mix Series 21: Nailah Hunter (60m, some vocals)

SoundCloud

