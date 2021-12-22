Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Nadia Struiwigh, an electronic music producer and DJ from Rotterdam. Struiwigh’s influences range from ‘90s electronica (Boards of Canada, Biosphere) to indie (The Verve) to Enya. Her own music is mostly ambient synth pieces, but she occasionally gets into acoustic-electronic experimentalism. Her 2021 LP, Pax Aurora, begins very gently with Eno-like ambient, and then twists the distortion knob up. We’re also playing WHRRu, from 2018, which invites more acoustic instruments and comes off more downcast.

Pax Aurora - Nadia Struiwigh (60m, no vocals)

WHRRu - Nadia Struiwigh (60m, occasional vocal snippets)

Have a really nice Wednesday.