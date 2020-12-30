Good morning.

Today we’re listening to n-So, an ambient and classical composer. Thanks to Headphone Commute for the recommendation. n-So uses piano, synthesizers, and drum machines to create brilliant electro-acoustic environments. A track will linger on neo-classical solo piano then transition into a four-on-the-four kick with a modular synth loop. We’re first playing his 2020 LP, Out of the Valley, which has been a favorite since we discovered it this summer. Then we’re playing his 2018 debut album, A Stroke of Blue, which opens with a sublime synth piece before settling into mellow pianos and synth pads.

Out of the Valley - n-So (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

A Stroke of Blue - n-So (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Wednesday.