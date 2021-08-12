Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Motohiko Hamase, a Japanese bassist and composer. After a successful run as a session player in Japanese jazz/fusion bands starting in the ‘70s, Hamase immersed himself in the nascent new age and ambient music of the ‘80s. He combined his bass chops with these influences on his first solo record, Intaglio, released in 1986. On this fascinating LP Hamase plays muted bass solos over new age synths and minimalist marimbas. We’re playing the 2018 re-recording of it commissioned by Tokyo label Studio Mule. We’re also playing his album Technodrome, originally released in 1993, which strikes a darker tone and runs on the drums.

Intaglio - Motohiko Hamase (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube / Amazon Music (sub) / Bandcamp / Tidal (sub)

Technodrome - Motohiko Hamase (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Thursday.