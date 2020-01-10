Today we have a guest recommendation from Nikita Singareddy, an investor at RRE Ventures who lives in New York.

The first time I listened to Moses Sumney was his atmospheric feature on “Weekend," a song he recorded with Flume in 2017. There is only one perfect verse:

"Our love, was a weekend on the water

Silly me, for thinking you would want me longer

My love, found a home under the water

Glory be, 'tis the season for a slaughter”

Sumney has mastered brevity in both lyrics and beat. His work is detail-oriented and sparse; it allegedly took him three years to develop and complete Aromanticism. Somehow every song on the album feels so alive. I listen straight through from the 36-second opener “Man on the Moon” to the popular “Plastic,” “Quarrel,” and “Make Out in My Car.” The last song has been remixed several times over with the likes of Sufjan Stevens and James Blake. If you’re looking for more Sumney, there is more haunting sweetness to be found in his less developed LPs, Lamentations (2016) and Mid-City Island (2014).

Aromanticism by Moses Sumney (30m, 🗣 sung vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Make Out In My Car: Chameleon Suite by Moses Sumney (20m, 🗣 sung vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Have a great weekend.

🌱🌱🌱