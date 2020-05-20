Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Mort Garson, a Canadian composer and keyboardist. He was an early adopter of the Moog synthesizer and in the ‘60s put out some of the first records that featured the novel instrument. We’re first playing the beautiful album Mother Earth’s Plantasia from 1976. The 10 original synth pieces sound like they make up a video game soundtrack. Garson’s discography isn’t widely available, so for the next two albums we only have YouTube links. Love Sounds consists of Les Baxter-like orchestral pieces. Electronic Hair Pieces is raw and experimental.

Mother Earth’s Plantasia by Mort Garson (30m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Love Sounds by Mort Garson (40m, no vocals) YouTube

Electronic Hair Pieces by Mort Garson (30m, some vocals) YouTube

Have a really nice Wednesday.