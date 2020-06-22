Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Morimoto Naoki, a Japanese ambient producer. He uses field recordings and a variety of instruments to produce gorgeous soundscapes great for focus. He occasionally uses toy piano and other instruments associated with the subgenre “toytronica.” Hibi, released in March, is a gorgeous ambient album about “the beauty of everyday and the little moments that make us human.” Luft, from last year, consists of crackling warm instrumental loops that make you picture sunlight through trees. 2017’s Bright approaches more traditional song structure, led by guitar chords and arpeggios.

Hibi by Morimoto Naoki (40m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp

Luft by Morimoto Naoki (40m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music

Bright by Morimoto Naoki (50m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play

Have a really nice start to your week.