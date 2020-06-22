Morimoto Naoki
June 22, 2020
Good morning.
Today we’re listening to Morimoto Naoki, a Japanese ambient producer. He uses field recordings and a variety of instruments to produce gorgeous soundscapes great for focus. He occasionally uses toy piano and other instruments associated with the subgenre “toytronica.” Hibi, released in March, is a gorgeous ambient album about “the beauty of everyday and the little moments that make us human.” Luft, from last year, consists of crackling warm instrumental loops that make you picture sunlight through trees. 2017’s Bright approaches more traditional song structure, led by guitar chords and arpeggios.
Hibi by Morimoto Naoki (40m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp
Luft by Morimoto Naoki (40m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music
Bright by Morimoto Naoki (50m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play
Have a really nice start to your week.