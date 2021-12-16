Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Moon Glyph Records, a Portland-based psychedelic electronic label. We came across a sampler album of theirs via the blog Aquarium Drunkard. The sampler is called Amethyst: New Sounds from Moon Glyph Records, and it collects new tracks from 17 artists affiliated with the label. Music styles vary, but the constant is an oddball vibe at the intersection of acoustic and electronic. If any tracks stick out to you as particularly enjoyable we encourage you to go deeper with that artist.

Amethyst: New Sounds from Moon Glyph Records - Various Artists (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Thursday.