Good morning. Today we have a guest recommendation from Josh Fjelstad, a podcast marketer and host of EXP. Share, where he plays every Pokémon game with a friend. Follow Josh on Twitter.

Today we’re listening to Molchat Doma – “Houses Are Silent” in Russian – a three-man Belarusian group whose sound is hard to define. It’s a bit post-punk, a bit new wave, with a foreboding vibe that somehow also often makes you want to dance. I think of them like an Eastern European New Order. I've been a fan of new wave since high school, but why I recommend Molchat Doma isn't just because they're clearly skilled musicians; I also find it to be great working music. They keep you moving, and because they sing in Russian, I don't know what they're saying, so the vocals complement the music to create a whole experience. I particularly like their second album, but also enjoy Monument, which is their latest release.

Этажи - Molchat Doma (30m, vocals throughout)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Monument - Molchat Doma (40m, vocals throughout)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Thursday.