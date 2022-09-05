Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Moby, a producer, songwriter, and DJ from Connecticut. After dropping out of college, he moved to New York City where he was exposed to dance and punk music. His albums in the ‘90s delivered club hits that broke through to the mainstream. Last year he did a great interview with Rick Rubin talking about that “post-disco, pre-house” moment in American music, among other things. We’re first playing his initial Long Ambients record from 2016. We’re also playing his 1993 record, Ambient, which doesn’t have vocals but does have drums.

Long Ambients 1: Calm. Sleep - Moby (160m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Ambient - Moby (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a great start to your week.