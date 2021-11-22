Good morning.

Today we’re listening to MLO, a British ambient/electronic production duo. These two musicians got their start in the ‘70s Exeter punk scene and then pivoted in the ‘90s toward synth-centric ambient music, with tinges of New Age. They released a couple albums under the name MLO, but many of their recordings were left unreleased on hard drives. Their new record, Oumuamua, is a compilation of standout tracks across their discography and of previously unreleased tracks, especially from 1993-1995. The label Music from Memory published Oumuamua about a month ago, and we think it’s a great focus soundtrack.

Oumuamua - MLO (80m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

We wish you a great start to your week.