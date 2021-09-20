Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Misleading Structures, an ambient music producer from Lithuania. Thanks to Headphone Commute for the recommendation. Misleading Structures’ productions combine crisp synth pads with field recordings to construct an enveloping soundscape. Outer, the LP released this past April, evokes wintery environments with its frosty, droning chords. We’re also playing the 2020 album Lost Lives, which overlays a mournful quality on this ambience.

Outer - Misleading Structures (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Lost Lives - Misleading Structures (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great day today.