Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Misha Alperin, a Soviet-Norwegian pianist and composer. Misha, who also went by Mikhail, released several albums on the legendary label ECM, whose motto is “the most beautiful sound next to silence.” Alperin’s piano works are mournful and taciturn, fitting winter music. Her First Dance, his LP from 2006, features cello from Anja Lechner and horns from longtime collaborator Arkady Shilkloper. At Home, an all-piano record from 2001, opens with a gorgeous titular track and then tilts into atonality. Alperin passed away in 2018.

Her First Dance - Misha Alperin (50m, no vocals)

At Home - Misha Alperin (40m, no vocals)

Have a really nice Wednesday.