Today we’re listening to Miles Davis, an American trumpeter and composer from Illinois. After dropping out of Juilliard in 1945, Davis joined his hero Charlie Parker’s quintet and began playing the “cool jazz” that defined his sound through the ‘40s and ‘50s. We’re focusing today on records from his rock-inspired “electric period” of the late ‘60s and early ‘70s. In A Silent Way, from 1969, is a pair of 20-minute, laid-back jam sessions with few chord changes and much free-form improvisation. Get Up With It, from 1974, goes more abstract and minor-key. These records directly inspired early ambient artists across the globe. Brian Eno cited Get Up’s opening track, “He Loved Him Madly,” as inspiration for some of his ambient works.

In A Silent Way - Miles Davis (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Get Up With It - Miles Davis (120m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

