Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Mikel, a beatmaker who’s part of GameChops, a record label dedicated to video game music. GameChops licenses classic video game compositions like Zelda and Pokémon and releases beat tapes that sample them. We found Mikel’s 2018 album, Zelda & Chill, via GameChops’ YouTube page and it’s become a go-to focus album since. We’re also playing its 2020 sequel, Zelda & Chill 2, as well as 2019’s Poké & Chill.

Zelda & Chill - Mikel (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Zelda & Chill 2 - Mikel (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Poké & Chill - Mikel (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Thursday.