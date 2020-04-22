Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Mike Dean, an American music producer. Thanks to Mike T for the tip. Dean is now best known for his contributions to Kanye West and Travis Scott’s recent albums, but he’s been making hit records since the early 1990s. On Monday he released an album of solo synth improvisations, called 4:20. The 90 minutes of material comes from Instagram Live sessions in which he played Moog synthesizers and occasional guitar, which were then lightly edited. The pieces are simple, profound, and remind us of John Carpenter soundtracks.

4:20 by Mike Dean (90m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

