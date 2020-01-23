Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Michele Mercure, an electronic composer from Springfield, Massachusetts. Throughout the ‘80s, Mercure recorded many minimalist synth pieces, which explore the then-emergent intersection of electronic music and art rock. Some tracks make us think of Tangerine Dream. Beside Herself collects tracks she self-published on cassettes from 1983 to 1990. 1986’s Eye Chant is more experimental.

Beside Herself by Michele Mercure (70m, 🗣 a couple vocal snippets) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / YouTube Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Eye Chant by Michele Mercure (40m, 🗣 on “Eyechant,” “Proteus and the Marlin,” and “Too Much”) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / YouTube Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Happy Thursday.