Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re listening to instrumental tapes from MF DOOM, a rapper and producer born in London and raised in Long Island, NY. DOOM is best known as a rapper, but he’s also an excellent beatmaker, and produced most of the tracks on his solo albums. In 2003-2004 he released two beat tapes, Metal Fingers Presents: Special Herbs. The 33 beats collected across the two albums are products of thorough crate digging: they feature beautiful obscure samples laid over bumping rhythm sections. It’s not available on all streaming services, so there are limited links today.

Metal Fingers Presents: Special Herbs Vol. 1 & 2 by MF DOOM (60m, no vocals) Spotify / YouTube / Tidal

Metal Fingers Presents: Special Herbs Vol. 3 & 4 by MF DOOM (50m, no vocals) Spotify / YouTube / Tidal

As a final reminder: Google is folding Google Play Music into YouTube Music, so we will replace Google Play links with Amazon Music links starting next week. We’re also going to try to make it less cumbersome to open Spotify links.

Enjoy your Friday and have a good weekend.