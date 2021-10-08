Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Metro Area, a house music duo from New York. In the early aughts, the duo released a string of EPs that received heavy rotation in NY clubs. Then in 2002 they put out their self-titled debut LP. That LP combined the propellent four-on-the-floor beat of new disco with jazzy 7-chords and funky synth bass. There’s also some great live instrumentation that’s sampled and looped deftly across the tracks. Resident Advisor named Metro Area the second best electronic record of the aughts.

Metro Area - Metro Area (70m, no vocals except choral samples on the hit “Miura”)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have the best weekend of all time.