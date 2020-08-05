Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Merrin Karras, an Irish electronic producer. Karras produced dance music for years and then mellowed into ambient music. Northwest Passage, from earlier this year, is a collection of beautiful ambient recordings. It really helps us focus – if it doesn’t work for you, reply back. We’re also including their 2016 debut album, Apex, which is another sublime album and betrays the influence of Oneohtrix Point Never.

Northwest Passage by Merrin Karras (70m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Apex by Merrin Karras (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.