Good morning. Thanks for tolerating our time off last week.

Today we’re listening to Meg Bowles, a composer and synth player now based in Connecticut. After a stint in investment banking in the ‘80s, Bowles dove into Jungian psychology and spiritual study. She identified the synthesizer as a tool to create sonic headspaces in which listeners could transcend their daily reality. We’re playing two of her albums: Evensong… and The Shimmering Land. Both make excellent focus and meditation music.

Evensong: Canticles for the Earth by Meg Bowles (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

The Shimmering Land by Meg Bowles (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

As a reminder, our subscriber-only podcast will resume tomorrow. Subscribe now to get access.

Have a really nice Monday.

🌈 🌈 🌈