Good morning.

Today we’re listening to The Flashbulb, on recommendation from Jonathan (thanks Jonathan). The Flashbulb (hereafter TF) started in music as a devotee of electronic pioneers Aphex Twin and Squarepusher. Growing up in Chicago, he was influenced by the city’s house scene. His releases under the TF moniker cover a broad swath of electronic. Compositions for Piano is a solo piano album, but the strong rhythm of the left and the independent, wandering improvisation of the right hand makes you feel like you’re listening to a whole band. The faster-paced Nothing is Real shows TF’s mastery across digital and analog instruments, especially guitar and drums. Like Jimi Hendrix, TF was left-handed and taught himself guitar on default right-handed guitars.

Compositions for Piano by The Flashbulb (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Tidal

Nothing is Real by The Flashbulb (60m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Tidal

As always, reply back with ideas for what would make Flow State better for you.

Enjoy today.

💜 💜 💜