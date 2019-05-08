Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Stephan Mathieu, a German ambient composer. Like other artists we’ve featured, Mathieu began his musical career making stuff very different from Flow State music. He started out as a drummer in experimental jam bands in ‘90s Berlin, a scene that was memorialized last year at a fascinating exhibit. Then he took to sampling his own drum hits and manipulating them to create intricate and Aphex Twin-like rhythms. Later still he applied these manipulations at the macro scale to recordings from all kinds of instruments, from piano to sruti box. The albums we’re playing today evince the macro scale processing and elongation Mathieu has perfected over the years. A Static Place and The Falling Rocket are slow, gorgeous meditations that sound like they’re capturing major chord emissions from the earth itself.

A Static Place by Stephan Mathieu (60m)

The Falling Rocket by Stephan Mathieu (80m)

