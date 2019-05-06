Good morning.

Today we're listening to France Jobin, a Canadian electronic composer. She was classically trained in piano and toured as a blues player. Then in the '90s she began to create her own sounds with synthesizers. Solitude plays calm, cyclical chords, like slow-motion waves coming in and out. It's like a meditation soundtrack, with occasional glitch effects. Singulum is similar but makes more use of silence, as if it were an instrument. Jobin, who’s also an installation artist, calls her music “sound-sculpture.”

Solitude by France Jobin (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Tidal

Singulum by France Jobin (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Tidal

