Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Flying Lotus, the third of three Warp artists we’re playing this week in honor of the label’s 30th anniversary. FlyLo's musical career started in 2006 when he saw Adult Swim ads soliciting music. He submitted some beats and was accepted. Later that year, Warp signed him. His first two albums on Warp, 1983 and Los Angeles, built the foundation of what later became known as the LA Beat scene. FlyLo's music is like all of us: sometimes smart, sometimes silly, sometimes spiritual. Today we’re playing his newest album, which came out last week, as well as the two LPs mentioned above. While FlyLo’s later albums, including Flamagra, explored multitudes of musical complexity, his first two albums have some of the best beats of the 21st century on them. We’re actually going to start with 2008’s Los Angeles because we love it so much.

Los Angeles by Flying Lotus (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Tidal

Flamagra by Flying Lotus (70m, 🗣 on the tracks with features) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Tidal

1983 by Flying Lotus (30m) Spotify / YouTube

Tell us if there’s anything that would make Flow State better for you. You can reply back to this email and we will read it.

Have a really good day today and a great weekend.

🧘 🧘 🧘