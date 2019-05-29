Good morning.

Today we're listening to Kelly Moran, the first of three Warp artists we're featuring this week to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the label's founding. Moran composes for and plays prepared piano, where one places resonant objects like silverware on the strings of a piano. Aside from being the most listenable prepared piano out there, Moran’s compositions feature shimmering arpeggios over gradualist synth pads that build until they fill your headspace. But Moran doesn’t just record her prepared piano: she samples it, applies effects, and remixes herself. The resulting otherworldly tracks make her first release on Warp, Ultraviolet, a beautiful, mystical album. Her second Warp release, Origin, came out earlier this month, and replaces synth pads with raw grand piano low notes, and features winding, Scriabin-like arpeggios. Finally we have her self-released LP Optimist, which tends more toward the minimalism Moran studied in college and graduate school.

Ultraviolet by Kelly Moran (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Tidal

Origin EP by Kelly Moran (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Tidal

Optimist by Kelly Moran (40m) Bandcamp

Have a really good day today.

🐬 🐬 🐬