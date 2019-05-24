Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re playing DJ Seinfeld, a Swedish producer and DJ. His nostalgic, loving chords are set over four-on-the-floor rhythms. DJ Seinfeld makes this strange kind of music that you can dance to and be sad to at the same time. When FACT Mag asked him about the origins of the project, he said, "I just made it because I was watching Seinfeld a lot after a break up.” He processes his tracks such that they sound like they’re being played from a beat-up tape cassette you found in your childhood bedroom. The sound has been given the label “lo-fi house,” and DJ Seinfeld has been grouped with other producers whose moody breakbeats were made hits largely by YouTube’s recommendation algorithm. Today we’re listening to DJ Seinfeld’s excellent debut LP, his recently-released EP, and a set he played for Boiler Room last fall. Play the Boiler Room set if you want to feel like you’re in a club at work.

Time Spent Away From U by DJ Seinfeld (50m, 🗣 short samples throughout) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Tidal

Galazy EP by DJ Seinfeld (20m, 🗣 ditto) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Tidal

DJ Seinfeld for Boiler Room (60m, 🗣 lots of samples) YouTube / SoundCloud

Enjoy this weekend. We are off on Monday and hope you are too.

😇 😇 😇