Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Tim Hecker. Like several other artists featured on Flow State, Hecker started off making dance music and then mellowed out. Harmony in Ultraviolet, from 2006, sounds like a recording where someone accidentally discovered how to get industrial and office machines to play warm chords. On Anoyo, which came out earlier this month, synth and string chords emerge in fragments, as if being recalled by a spotty memory. Aside from its skippable second track, Anoyo creates exactly what we’re constantly seeking in this newsletter: an atmosphere of profundity. Last we have Ravedeath, 1972, the most distorted and experimental of today’s recommendations.

Harmony in Ultraviolet by Tim Hecker (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Tidal

Anoyo by Tim Hecker (30m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Tidal

Ravedeath, 1972 by Tim Hecker (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Tidal

We’re on break from the Tuesday mix this week. We’ll be back next Tuesday with a new one for our subscriber Javier.

🔮 🔮 🔮