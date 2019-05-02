Good morning.

Today we're listening to Library Tapes, the alias of Swedish pianist and composer David Wenngren. He plays his own compositions on piano, often accompanied by one or two string musicians. It's reflective, ambient classical, maybe a little sad. On some albums – such as Sun Peeking Through and Sketches – you hear the piano arpeggios over field recordings, making it sound like the music was captured from nature. These albums are all vocal-free.

Sun Peeking Through by Library Tapes (30m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

Sketches by Library Tapes (30m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

Alone in the Bright Lights of a Shattered Life by Library Tapes (30m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

Escapism by Library Tapes & Julia Kent (20m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / YouTube Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really good day today.

🌲 🌲 🌲