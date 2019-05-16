Good morning.

Today we're playing Group Listening, based on the recommendation of our subscriber Kyle. Group Listening’s one and only album has a minimalism reminiscent of Moondog, who we featured earlier this week. Clarinet & Piano, Selected Works rearranges pieces from Flow State favorites such as Brian Eno and Arthur Russell. The duo's adaptations turn the old ambient/art-rock into pop instrumentals. The stripped down performance evokes the sympathy of a street quartet. Because it's Thursday and we generally start to get antsy this time of week, we're also including the remix album, on which many electronic producers rework Group Listening's performances.

Clarinet & Piano, Selected Works, Vol. 1 by Group Listening (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Clarinet & Piano, Selected Works, Vol. 1 - Remixed by Group Listening (60m, 🗣 on some tracks) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music

Have a really good day today.

🌱 🌱 🌱