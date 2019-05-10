Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re playing sets from My Analog Journal, a YouTube channel that records vinyl sets featuring music from around the world. Today we’re playing three mixes of mostly ‘70s soul and funk from Turkey, Brazil, and Japan. This channel is cool because it captures the beauty of vinyl so well: the hisses and pops, the imperfections of the pressings, the covers and sleeves. And listening to the channel, you hear amazing musicians from around the world who were playing the same genres at the same time, but who never knew each other and probably never heard each other’s work.

“Turkish Instrumental Music from 70's on Vinyl” by My Analog Journal (60m, 🗣️ very few vocals, and we linked to 2:15 to skip the drum solo that opens) YouTube

“Brazilian Soul, Funk, and Jazz on Vinyl” by My Analog Journal (60m, 🗣️ on most tracks) YouTube

“Japanese Funk and Soul on Vinyl” by My Analog Journal (70m, 🗣️ throughout) YouTube

Thank you to the Why Is This Interesting newsletter which had some kind words for us yesterday. Welcome to the new subscribers who found us there.

Enjoy your Friday and have a great weekend.

⭐ ⭐ ⭐